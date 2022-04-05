Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.50.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 289.77. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$10.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,390.91%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

