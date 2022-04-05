Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

CQP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.71. 193,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,984. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

