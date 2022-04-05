Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Franco-Nevada worth $69,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $45,614,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $41,540,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $162.81. 486,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.83.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.