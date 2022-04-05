Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER traded down $5.41 on Tuesday, hitting $113.53. 17,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,957. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

