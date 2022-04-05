Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,775 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $204,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PFE traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,491,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,352,198. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.