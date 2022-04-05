Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TDG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $670.35. 438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,171. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

