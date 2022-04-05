Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $22,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

