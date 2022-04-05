Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.01 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.59. 841,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.66.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.