Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.30 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $37,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,642. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day moving average of $261.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

