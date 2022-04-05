Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.47 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of Guardant Health worth $58,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $77.35. 1,813,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $169.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.45.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

