Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $54,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

CCI stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.15. 1,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

