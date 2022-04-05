Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,865 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $63,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in American Express by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Express by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Express by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.76. 32,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

