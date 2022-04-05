Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $145.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,285. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

