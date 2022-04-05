Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,292 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Williams Companies by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 149,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. 39,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,158,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.