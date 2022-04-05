Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,317 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $51,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

