Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 817,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,718. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

