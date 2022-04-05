Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,624 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.06. 9,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.