Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,244 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of State Street worth $20,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,822. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

