Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,830 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded down $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,904. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.37 and a 200-day moving average of $254.68.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.