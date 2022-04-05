Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,025 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Progressive worth $39,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,198. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $117.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.