Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,425 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $43,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. 61,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,041. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.