Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $583.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

