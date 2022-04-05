China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.70. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Online Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

