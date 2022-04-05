Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Chinasoft International stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International (Get Rating)

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform, as well as ResourceOne, TopLink/TSA+, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.