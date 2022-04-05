Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Trading Down 1.9%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.20. 638,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 676,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

