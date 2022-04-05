Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $45,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI traded up $4.77 on Tuesday, reaching $247.03. 8,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,855. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.