CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $180.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Equities research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -29.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

