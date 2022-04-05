Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress is poised to benefit from strength across its BuildASign and Printi businesses, investment in brands and innovation and the partnership with Wix in the quarters ahead. Solid product offerings and synergistic gains from acquired assets are likely to be beneficial for the company. Depositphotos and its subsidiary were acquired in October 2021 and are expected to boost Cimpress’ DIY product offerings. Strong growth in number of VistaCreate monthly active users also bode well. However, pandemic-related uncertainties, supply-chain constraints and inflation in raw material costs are concerning. High debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations and hurt profitability. Also, international business operations have exposed it to multiple risks. In the past six months, its share has underperformed the industry.”

CMPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cimpress by 44.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1,019.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 392,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

