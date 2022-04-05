Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $5.34 on Monday, hitting $429.22. 409,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.49 and a 200 day moving average of $409.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,382,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

