CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 132,914 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $14.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

