Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $158.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 744,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 660,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,325,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.