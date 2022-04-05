Civilization (CIV) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Civilization (CIV) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $23.53 million and approximately $341,410.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

