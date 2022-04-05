Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.44.

NYSE:CLH opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

