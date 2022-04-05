ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $267.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 11.98. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

