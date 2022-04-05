Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
CLSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.