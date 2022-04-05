CNB Bank Has $88,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 132,534 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.39.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

