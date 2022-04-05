CNB Bank Purchases 143 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after acquiring an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

