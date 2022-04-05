CNB Bank Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

