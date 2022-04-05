CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.62% of CNB Financial worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

