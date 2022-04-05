CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.65. 765,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,680. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,348,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,741,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 693,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 502,261 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.