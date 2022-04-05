Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,643. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $580.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 476.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 260,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

