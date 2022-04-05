Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of CMCO opened at $43.25 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares during the period.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

