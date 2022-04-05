Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $108.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:CMA opened at $89.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

