Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DD opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

