Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 46,226 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $234,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

JPM opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

