Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.42 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

