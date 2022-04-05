Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $32,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

