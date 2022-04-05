Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

