Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth about $300,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Shares of TRND opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.