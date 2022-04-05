Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,049 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,267,000 after acquiring an additional 392,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

